Edo: Probe Obaseki, assets verification panel urges Okpebholo

The Edo State Assets Verification Committee has submitted its findings to Governor Monday Okpebholo, urging him to probe the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki over alleged mismanagement and financial irregularities.
Presenting the report in Benin City, the committee chairman, Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, stated that their investigation aimed to provide a clear and accurate picture of Edo State’s financial status, assets, and liabilities under Obaseki’s administration.
He explained that the committee had identified areas where government resources were mismanaged or improperly allocated and recommended an urgent review of all agreements, leases, and memoranda of understanding signed by the past administration.
The report also revealed potential fraud, mismanagement, and corruption, urging the state government to conduct a full investigation and prosecute culprits where necessary.
Umakhihe said the committee uncovered evidence of serious misconduct and actions that have negatively impacted the state’s assets and financial health.
“In the same vein, the committee recommends that the government should further investigate some corporate entities or holdings in the state to ascertain their ownership-particularly those that have generated suspicion due to perceived government involvement in their formation,” he said.
Also, the committee advised Governor Okpebholo’s administration to review all ongoing and past contracts to ensure they are fair and beneficial to the people of Edo State.
However, Obaseki said the report is filled with deliberate falsehood and malicious data to malign his administration.
Speaking through his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, the former governor said: “Every asset and transaction carried out during the Obaseki’s administration is contained, with detailed explanations and data, in the transition committee’s report, which was put together by the Obaseki government and handed over to the Okpebholo-led administration, just before they took over office.
“We calling on the public to disregard the lies and kindly refer to the transition report, which is now a public document.”
