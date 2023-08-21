Edo pilgrim board returns over N600,000 to deceased pilgrim’s family

The Chairman, Edo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, has disclosed that intending pilgrims have commenced Hajj fare deposition for next year’s Hajj…

Sheik Ibrahim who disclosed this to Daily Trust yesterday also disclosed that the board returned over N600,000 to the family of a pilgrim, Momodu Alliakhu, who died while performing Hajj in Makkah.

He said, “Intending pilgrims have started depositing money for next year’s Hajj. There is no minimum amount; that is how they will keep depositing till the final amount is announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

“Although NAHCON has not announced Hajj fare, we are not looking at anything less than N4 million with what is happening with the dollar exchange rate. As you know, the government has removed subsidies and the dollar is expensive.”

Ibrahim said anyone who deposits above the announced fare would have his money refunded while those who deposit below will have to pay the balance.

On the returned items to the deceased pilgrim, he said, “The returned money includes $700 which is Basic Daily Travelling Allowance (DTA) for pilgrims, 395 Saudi Riyad and the equivalent of N79,000 and N14,000 cash death certificate and other valuables.”

He explained that the pilgrim died on Sallah day which is Jun 28, adding that the autopsy carried out by Saudi Arabia authority indicated that it was a normal death.

“The Janazah was done in the harem of Kabba with over 1.5 million Pilgrims,” he said.

