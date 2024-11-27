Edo: PDP accuses Okpebholo of igniting crisis

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi, has accused Governor Monday Okpebholo of stoking crisis in a bid to frustrate the party’s efforts to reclaim what he described as a “stolen mandate.”

Aziegbemi made the allegations during a press briefing in Benin, claiming that the governor’s actions and inactions had created a dangerous environment that threatened public peace.

He pointed to an incident last week where, he alleged, the All Progressives Congress (APC) mobilised thugs to attack the PDP Secretariat on Airport Road in a bid to intimidate the party and prevent its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, from reclaiming the September 21 governorship election victory.

SPONSOR AD

He further claimed that thugs working under the governor’s orders, identified as “government vehicle recovery agents” and led by APC chieftain Kelly Okungbowa, had forcibly entered the private residence of former Governor Godwin Obaseki, assaulting security personnel in a “gestapo style” raid.

Aziegbemi also accused Governor Okpebholo and his deputy, Denise Idahosa, of failing to resign from their seats in the Senate and House of Representatives, leaving their constituencies without representation in the National Assembly for over two weeks after their inauguration. Additionally, he alleged that the governor had procured over N5 billion worth of vehicles without following proper procurement processes, attempting to cover over N2 billion in inauguration-related expenses.

In response, Governor Okpebholo’s spokesperson, Fred Itua, dismissed the PDP’s claims, asserting that the party was concerned about the revelations of corruption that would emerge from Obaseki’s tenure. He stated that Okpebholo would expose these alleged “atrocities” and recover the state’s resources from corrupt individuals.

Itua also countered the PDP’s criticism of the governor’s refusal to resign from his National Assembly seats, arguing that the PDP was misinformed, as vacant seats are automatically declared when legislators are elevated to executive positions.

Itua concluded by emphasising that Okpebholo remained focused on fulfilling the expectations of Edo State residents and was committed to rapid development since his inauguration.