Edo: Okpebholo seeks military cooperation, support in fight against crime

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has called on the military for continued support and cooperation in fighting crime and criminalities in the state.

Okpebholo made the call in his remark during the 2024 West African Social Activities (WASA) of 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Benin.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Gani Audu, the governor said 2024 ended successfully with unprecedented successes in the fight against crime, particularly during the Yuletide period.

“The support and cooperation of the military has provided a secured environment for the peace loving people of Edo State to celebrate both Christmas and New Year freely. This has boosted public confidence and ensured the safety of lives and property in the State,” he said.

Okpebholo also commended other sister security agencies in the state for their unflinching support to the Brigade, anytime they were called upon.

WASA, he noted, was meant to take officers and soldiers away from their routine regimented life to an atmosphere where they could unwind and relax freely with one another as well as with their families and civilians.

Earlier, the Commander of the Brigade, Brig-Gen. Ebenezer Oduyebo, described WASA as an aged-long military tradition, aimed at creating a social and conducive atmosphere for the relaxation of officers, soldiers and their families to socialize with their host communities at the end of a training year.

“The origin of WASA could be traced as far back as the Second World War, when the Nigerian Army fought as part of the larger West African Frontier Force. During this period, indigenous West African armies come together to celebrate their cultural heritage with their kinsmen at the end of every year.

“In the past, delegates were usually sent to the military by the village heads to seek the release of soldiers for this yearly ritual. However, instead of releasing the soldiers yearly to perform the ritual at their country homes, the colonial military authorities then, incorporated this tradition to the armies and named it WASA”

“The event is marked with sacrificial offering and cultural dances during the event. It is also used to celebrate the harvest or the beginning of the planting season to usher peace, bumper harvest and progress for the New Year.

“WASA play a vital role of reminding the older generation of the Barracks community of the good times in Nigerian villages and at the same time, connecting the younger generation who were probably born outside their traditional communities to their roots.

“WASA had in this contemporary time, become an avenue where the formations and units showcase their achievements. The brigade was able to achieve its training objectives for the 2024 to improve professionalism and sustain regimentation” he said.

He, however, reassured the Chief of Army Staff and the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Brigade’s unalloyed loyalty to their leadership and the country.

On his part, Maj.-Gen. Obinna Onubogu, General Officer Commanding, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, noted that the event was for the army to interact and socialise with its host communities in appreciation of their support.

Represented by Brig.-Gen. Beyidi Martins, Chief of Staff, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, called for a greater synergy between the army and other sister security agencies in 2025.

The 2024 WASA featured traditional dance, tug of war and inspection of various units and subunit stands and concluded with a beating of retreats, burnfire and food display competition.