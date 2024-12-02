Edo lifts ban on vigilante group

As part of efforts to enhance safety and security in Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo, has lifted the suspension imposed on the Edo State Security Network also known as vigilante.

It would be recalled that the security network was suspended ahead of the governorship election in September, 2024.

According to him, the suspension initiated by the Inspector General of Police ahead of the poll, was based on the constitutional stipulation that election security is the sole responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force, assisted by other sister agencies within the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

SPONSOR AD

Okpebholo said the successful conduct of the election necessitated the reinstatement of the security corps aimed at bolstering the state’s security apparatus and ensure the safety of its citizens.