✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Edo lifts ban on vigilante group

okpebholo
okpebholo

As part of efforts to enhance safety and security in Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo, has lifted the suspension imposed on the Edo State Security Network also known as vigilante.

It would be recalled that the security network was suspended ahead of the governorship election in September, 2024.

According to him, the suspension initiated by the Inspector General of Police ahead of the poll, was based on the constitutional stipulation that election security is the sole responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force, assisted by other sister agencies within the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

SPONSOR AD

Okpebholo said the successful conduct of the election necessitated the reinstatement of the security corps aimed at bolstering the state’s security apparatus and ensure the safety of its citizens.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories