Edo LG crisis: PDP demands reinstatement of suspended chairmen, APC fires back

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has demanded the immediate reinstatement of 18 suspended local government chairmen, accusing the state government of violating due process and crippling grassroots governance.

The Edo State House of Assembly had suspended the chairmen and their deputies in December 2024 over alleged gross misconduct. However, PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi condemned the move as illegal, arguing that it contravened Section 19 of the Edo State Local Government Law 2000 (amended 2002).

Aziegbemi accused Governor Monday Okpebholo of orchestrating the suspension for political reasons, barely a month after assuming office. He also alleged that, in the absence of the chairmen, illegal financial transactions were taking place in local government councils.

“This action defies a Supreme Court ruling from July 2024, which affirmed that elected local government officials cannot be arbitrarily removed by state authorities,” Aziegbemi said. He urged the Attorney General of the Federation to halt federal allocations to Edo State and take legal action against its Attorney General for defying court orders.

Responding, Commissioner for Information and Communication Paul Ohonbamu dismissed PDP’s claims, insisting that the suspension was lawful. He clarified that Governor Okpebholo only reported the chairmen’s alleged misconduct to the Assembly, which acted within its powers.

“The Supreme Court’s judgment on local government autonomy did not nullify the Edo State Local Government Law 2000 as amended. The governor did not suspend the chairmen and vice chairmen but only reported them to the Assembly, which took the necessary steps within its legal authority,” Ohonbamu stated.

Ohonbamu also denied allegations of financial mismanagement, stating that all local government staff were receiving salaries as required. He dismissed claims that N30 billion in council allocations had been diverted as “baseless propaganda.” (NAN)