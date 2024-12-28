Edo LG chair, vice impeached

The Chairman of Egor Local Government Council in Edo State, Eghe Ogbemudia, and her deputy Frank Osawe, have been impeached by the council legislative arm.

The council’s legislators also suspended its principal officers, Hon. Bosede Omokaro, Majority Leader, Hon. Iwinosa Enabulele, and Hon Elliot Inneh Enni, the Chief Whip.

The duo were impeached based on four charges of alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial misappropriation, unlawful withholding of statutory allowances of a principal member and three other council members as well as budget padding.

The motion for the impeachment of the chairman council and vice was moved by Hon. Nosakhare Isiegbuwa, seconded by Hon. Stella Ogida Osagioduwa and was signed by four legislators.

The principal officers of the council were allegedly suspended for inability to collaborate effectively with the local government chairmen, particularly in ensuring timely payment of salaries,

the two-month delay in councilors’ salaries failure to provide effective oversight and neglecting its responsibilities.

The motion for the suspension was passed by five members of the council, with one member absent. The members thereafter elected Hon Kelvin Eguakun as Leader of the legislative arm.

Moving the motion for the impeachment of the chairman and her vice at plenary on Friday, Isiegbuwa said the report submitted by the seven-man panel appointed to probe the allegations of gross misconduct against the chairman and her vice found the duo guilty of all the allegations.

In a unanimous voice vote, they were both impeached from office by the councillors.