Edo lawmaker faults police, says ransom paid for monarch’s release

The lawmaker representing Igueben Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Inegbeboh Ojie Eugene, has disclosed that members of Udo-Eguare community paid ransom for the release of their traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Friday Ehizojie, by kidnappers.

The traditional ruler of Udo-Eguare was abducted by gunmen on February 3, while he was on a motorcycle and was released three days after.

The lawmaker, who didn’t disclosed the amount paid, said this while speaking at the floor of the House of Assembly on Monday.

Eugene, however, called on the police and the State Security Corps (ESSC) not to claim glory for the release of the traditional ruler, saying they did not know how he was released.

The Edo State Police Command had announced that its operatives rescued the monarch in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters.

Two days after the police statement, the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, Mr Friday Ibadin also claimed that the traditional ruler was rescued by the operatives of the corps.

“Mr Speaker, it is interesting to know that during the trying period, I personally informed the security agencies of the kidnapping of the traditional ruler. The information was for them to see what they could do, but I want to tell you that the security agencies were playing hide and seek as if they were doing something but did nothing.

“How do you rescue a person from kidnappers’ den without the culprit being apprehended? Do they just walk in there to bring the traditional ruler home? If they know the kidnappers they should show us.

“Mr Speaker, it took the grace of God for my people to raise the ransom that brought back our king home. So, Mr Speaker, nobody should claim that glory that they rescued him. It is wrong,” the lawmaker said.

He, however, urged the Speaker to invite Ibadin to brief the House on steps the outfit was taking to address the security challenges in the state.

He also thanked Governor Monday Okpebholo for the swift response and logistics support for security agencies during the period.