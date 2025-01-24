Edo: Lassa Fever killed 8 in 3 weeks

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, says the state has recorded 56 confirmed cases of Lassa fever, with eight death between December 30, 2024 and January 24, 2025.

Dr. Cyril disclosed this on Friday in Benin while officially declaring the 2025 Lassa Fever outbreak in the state.

“The 2025 epidemic year began on December 30, 2024. Since then, the state has recorded 336 suspected cases, of which 56 have been confirmed positive, with eight deaths”.

He added that 14 patients are currently receiving expert’s care at Irrua Specialists Teaching Hospital’s (ISTH) Lassa Fever treatment centre.

He said the state recorded 3,270 suspected cases in 2024, of which 292 were confirmed positive, with 41 deaths.

According to him, the 2024 figures marked an improvement from the 2023 outbreak, where 3,764 suspected cases and 372 confirmed cases resulted in 65 deaths.

He said the declaration followed the confirmation of several cases of Lassa Fever in the state through laboratory testing, noting that the outbreak posed a significant public health concern due to its potential for rapid transmission and severe outcomes if not effectively managed.

“To contain this outbreak, State Public Health Emergencies Response Management Team has activated its emergency response mechanisms. Also, We are collaborating with healthcare facilities, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders to implement measures against the disease,” he said.

He listed the measures to include enhanced surveillance, treatment centres, public awareness campaigns, public awareness campaigns, infection prevention and control (IPC) and collaboration with partners

He called on residents to be vigilant and report anyone around them that exhibits symptoms such as fever, weakness, headache, vomiting, or bleeding to the nearest health facility immediately as early detention and treatment significantly improve outcomes.

Dr. Cyril charged the response team to redouble their efforts to drastically reduce the Case Fatality Rate (CFR), assuring them of the government commitment to providing the necessary support to achieve this goal.

He said the molecular laboratory at UBTH had been optimised for Lassa Fever testing, bringing the total testing centres to two. He added that the two centres at UBTH and ISTH had strengthened the state’s testing capacity and response capabilities.

While activating the response team, Dr. Cyril appointed Dr. Ekaete Tobi of ISTH as the State Lassa Fever Incident Manager for the outbreak response.

He commended the dedication of all stakeholders involved in the fight against Lassa Fever and their unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health in the state.