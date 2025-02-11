edo inaugurates organising committee for state sports festival

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, has inaugurated a 12-man organising committee for the 4th Edo State Sports Festival in preparation for the National Sports Festival to be hosted by Ogun State Government in May.

The committee that has the Edo State Sports Commission, Mr Amadin Desmond Enabulele, as Chairman, and Sabina Chinkere Amiemoghena as secretary is saddled with the responsibility of organising the state sport festival where athletes would be picked to represent the state at the national level.

While inaugurating the committee, Idahosa said the sports festival was part of the developmental strategy of the state government aimed at enhancing sports at the grassroots level.

“ The Edo State government places a premium on grassroots sports, hence the state is participating in the National Sports Festival which will no doubt boost socio-economic development of communities of the state and enhance the physical and mental wellbeing of athletes during the festival.”

He charged the committee to work seamlessly as a team, to ensure they get the best athletes to represent Edo State during the National Sports Festival.

Responding on behalf of other members, the committee chairman, Enabulele said the inauguration of the committee was a testament to the unwavering commitment of Edo state government to sports development.

He assured that the committee would be transparent, honest and innovative in the prosecution of its assignment and build synergy with donor agencies, various sports associations to ensure the best athletes are selected to represent Edo State for overwhelming victory at the National Sports Festival in Ogun.