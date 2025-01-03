Edo: Impeached LG chair blames Okpebholo for removal

The impeached Chairman of Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Paul Iyoha, has accused Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, of orchestrating his removal from office.

The impeachment of Iyoha brings to four the total number of local government chairmen and their deputies who have been impeached under Okpebholo.

Daily Trust reports that the local governments where chairmen and their deputies have been impeached include, Egor, Uhunmwonde, Owan East and Orhionmwon local governments areas after they s.were suspended by the state house of assembly

Addressing journalists in Benin, the embattled chairman said he would challenge his removal in the Court of law.

While describing the impeachment as illegal, Iyoha said he was not given a fair hearing before being suspended by the Edo State House of Assembly.

He said “my sin” was my political allegiance to Dr. Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2024 elections.

According to him, his impeachment was driven by political vendetta rather than legitimate governance concerns.

“My only offence was standing by my party candidate instead of supporting Governor Okpebholo, who hails from the same ward in Esan Central as myself.

“As a loyal member, I was duty-bound to support my party’s candidate. It is not a crime to work for one’s party. However, the governor has taken my political stance personally and is using his office to punish me.”

Iyoha however claimed that these actions were part of a broader effort to suppress opposition voices in the state.