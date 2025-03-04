Edo: Gunmen break into Catholic Church, abduct Priest, Seminarian

Gunmen suspected to kidnappers have abducted a Catholic Priest, Rev Philip Ekeli, and a Seminarian, Peter Andrew, in Edo state.

The police said one of the kidnappers was neutralized while four others were arrested during rescue operation.

The victims were kidnaped on Monday at about 11:30pm, from St. Peter Catholic church in Ivukwa, Etsako East local government of Edo State.

It was learnt that the gunmen reportedly stormed the church shooting sporadically and thereafter kidnapped the Priest and Seminarian and whisked them into the bush.

Spokesperson of the Edo State command, Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident, saying the police received information that armed men stormed St. Peter Catholic Church and abducted the victims.

He said the Police initiated a rescue operation involving rescue teams, vigilantes, and hunters and moved to the scene to engage the attackers, leading to the death of one of the kidnappers.

He added that four suspects including, Murtala Ibrahim, 32 Joshua Joseph, 31,, Sadiq Sheidu 35, and Sunday Bulus, 28, were arrested.

He listed the items recovered from the kidnappers to include, two pairs of rubber shoes, one button tecno phone with 2 sim cards, One power bank, one dagger jacket, a bag containing biscuits and Nescafè beverage, and N168, 850 cash

He said the Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, has drafted the anti kidnapping unit to join forces with police and military in that area, to ensure the unconditional release of the victims and apprehend their abductors.