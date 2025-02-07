Edo guber tussle: INEC backtracks, fails to present witnesses

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday failed to call any witnesses to defend the outcome of the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State, despite previously indicating plans to present five witnesses.
This decision came barely 24 hours after INEC had assured the tribunal that it had lined up five witnesses to support its declaration of Okpebholo as the winner. The commission had previously persuaded the tribunal to adjourn the case till Thursday, stating that the witnesses would arrive from Benin, Edo State.
However, at the resumed hearing, INEC’s legal team, led by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), told the tribunal that after reviewing the case, his team had decided to close its defence without calling any witnesses.
“My lords, after we left you yesterday (Wednesday), we gave more thought to the matter and concluded that the sensible thing to do is to close the case of the 1st Respondent, which we hereby do,” Agabi said.
Reacting to the development, counsel for the petitioners, Mr Adetunji Oyeyipo (SAN), said the PDP and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, were not surprised by INEC’s decision.
Similarly, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), who represented Governor Monday Okpebholo, and Mr D. C. Dewigwe, who appeared for the APC, said they had no objections to INEC’s stance.
Following the submissions, the tribunal adjourned the case until Monday, February 10, for Governor Okpebholo to open his defence.
