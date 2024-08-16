✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Politics
SPONSOR AD

Edo guber: Obaseki seeking third-term through Ighodalo — APC candidate

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of pursuing a third-term agenda…

okpebholo
okpebholo
    By Usman A. Bello, Benin

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of pursuing a third-term agenda through his godson, Asue Ighodalo, and warned voters against allowing this to happen in the upcoming September 21st gubernatorial election.

Speaking during the senatorial flag-off campaign in Uromi, Okpebholo promised that the APC has solutions to the state’s problems.

 

Okpebholo, who positioned himself as the best candidate to bring about positive change due to his extensive experience as a federal lawmaker, called on the electorate to use their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to punish the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the forthcoming election.

 

Supporting his candidacy, Senator Adams Oshiomhole expressed confidence in Okpebholo, describing him as a good candidate who will heed the needs of the people. Oshiomhole said he was happy to back Okpebholo, having seen his capabilities firsthand as a colleague and senator.

 

Former APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, criticised the Obaseki government, particularly highlighting Ighodalo’s role as economic adviser, which he claims has led to the state being plunged into debt.

 

Governor Obaseki and Ighodalo are yet to respond to Okpebholo and Ize-Iyamu’s claims.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories