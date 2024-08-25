Edo guber: AAC Candidate raises alarm over kidnap attempts

Ahead of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, the candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Udoh Oberaifo, has raised an alarm, alleging…

Ahead of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, the candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Udoh Oberaifo, has raised an alarm, alleging three kidnap attempts on his life.

Briefing journalists in Benin City, Udoh also alleged that his campaign billboards in the city had been destroyed.

He said he had been running his campaign with the intention of serving the people but recent events have necessitated him do speak out.

“In recent times, my safety has been severely compromised. I have narrowly escaped three kidnap attempts during the course of my campaign.

“These were not just random acts of violence, they were targeted attacks meant to silence me, to instill fear, and to disrupt the democratic process,” he said.

He also alleged that security agencies have withdrawn security personnel attached to him, despite taking the necessary steps to address this through official channels.

“I have written to the Inspector General of Police, and I met with the Deputy Inspector General in Abuja last week and he assured me that signals would be sent to the various police commands to act swiftly on the matter but nothing has been done on it,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the police authority to take immediate step to restore his security details and ensure that no further attempts is made on his life.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Mujiwa Adejobi, could not be reached for comments.