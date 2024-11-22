Edo govt: We’ve recovered 3 of 200 vehicles taken away by Obaseki’s men

Chairman of the Committee recovering Government Vehicles in possession of former officials, Kelly Okungbowa, has disclosed that the committee has recovered three out of 200 missing vehicles, with one of them having palliatives in it.

Okungbowa who disclosed this while addressing journalists on the committee’s success, said the three vehicles including one Hilux van and two Toyota Hiace buses.

“In one of the Toyota Hiace buses, the committee recovered some palliatives which was meant to have been shared to Edo people. The palliatives include bags of garri and rice of 10kg and 25kg.”

He solicited for more information from members of the public, disclosing that information earlier obtained led to the recovery of the three vehicles.

“Reports reaching us is that we have over 200 government vehicles missing. We appeal for more information as the whistleblowers will be handsomely rewarded, provided their information are correct and verifiable.

“We appeal to former government officials and other citizens holding back government vehicles to return the vehicles within 48 hours. Information is key as these three vehicles recovered this morning was as a result of information.

“We need more information as we are moving to other places where we have been informed that government vehicles are parked. There have not been resistance so far because security agencies are backing our operations,” he said.