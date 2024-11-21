Edo govt suspends market unions, associations

The Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, has suspended all market unions and associations in the state with immediate effect.

He also ordered the police and other security agencies in the state to arrest defaulting leaders of the various suspended unions and associations without delay.

The Secretary to State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, in a notice, said the decision was informed by the disturbing activities of market unions in the state.

He said reports abound that the executives of the associations either outrightly prevent farmers from disposing off their produce directly to consumers at the markets or arbitrarily fix prices of staple foods at the detriment of the low-income earners in the state.

He said their actions had led to an astronomical rise in the prices of staple food in the state, thereby making life unbearable for the common man.

He said “The Edo state government views this action with serious concern and considers it extortionist in nature, which should not be allowed to thrive.

“While Edo state government appreciates the role of market traders and their contributions to the economy of the state, it will not, however, serves as justification to allow a few individuals under the guise of market union executives and for their selfish reasons, continue to hold the entire state to ransom through their selfish and extortionist activities.

“Following the development, Governor Okpebholo has approved the suspension of the activities of all market unions in Edo State with immediate effect,” he said.