Edo govt declares free ride for residents

The Edo state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has declared free bus services for residents of the state through the state-owned Edo City Transport Service (ECTS).

He said the initiative was part of his administration’s drive to entrench his policy direction, “A new Edo has risen.”

According to him, the free bus service, which covers Benin metropolis and the three senatorial districts (Intra and Intercity routes), is part of his commitment to enhance the welfare of the people of the state.

He said, ‘’The bus services will ease the transportation stress. Our people who plan to move around within the Benin metropolis and out will be able to do that without any extra financial burdens.’’