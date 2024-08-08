Edo govt, APC trade accusations over unrest plot

The Edo State Government has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to incite civil unrest through protests and rallies to further its political…

The State Commissioner of Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who made the allegations yesterday in Benin, claimed that the APC’s alleged plot stems from their realisation of the inadequacies of their governorship candidate.

“Our findings reveal that the APC plans to incite civil unrest and cause chaos under the guise of riots and protests to disrupt the peace and stability of the state,” he said.

He added that the APC is attempting to divert attention from their candidate’s weaknesses and avoid debates and meaningful engagement with the public.

Nehikhare assured that the government would ensure anyone found culpable was brought to justice, adding that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS) had been alerted about the alleged plan.

However, Omo Ojo, Director of Publicity for the APC campaign council, denied the allegations, adding that Governor Godwin Obaseki is haunted by the #EndBadGovernance protest he allegedly sponsored, during which residents discovered hidden government palliatives in the homes of PDP leaders.

“Contrary to Obaseki’s expectations, while he was addressing his PDP members and political aides posing as protesters, the real protesters located the rice and other palliatives hidden in government warehouses and the homes of PDP members,” Ojo claimed.

He suggested that Obaseki’s fear of losing hidden grains led to his sudden animosity towards the protest organisers, whom he now labels as hoodlums and thugs.

Ojo called on Edo residents to reject the PDP and its candidate in the upcoming September 21 polls, asserting that Asue Ighodalo would be worse than Governor Obaseki.