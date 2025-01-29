Edo gov’ship: Tribunal resumes in Abuja, criticises absence of PDP witnesses

The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, now relocated to Abuja, resumed its hearing yesterday with the panel expressing displeasure over the inability of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to produce witnesses.

The three-member panel, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, on Tuesday criticised the petitioners for delaying proceedings, noting that only one witness who testified during the earlier sitting in Edo State was available.

Justice Kpochi remarked that the tribunal had previously directed other petitioners to schedule fresh hearing dates to ensure progress in the case.

In response, PDP counsel Adetunji Oyeyipo (SAN) pleaded for leniency, explaining that the witnesses had experienced travel difficulties and were not in the right frame of mind to testify.

Earlier, the PDP’s sole witness for the day, Mr. Oseyili Anenih, who serves as the party’s Director of Research and Strategy, testified that of the 4,519 polling units in Edo State, the PDP and its candidate were contesting the results from approximately 765 units.

The tribunal adjourned proceedings until Thursday for further hearing.