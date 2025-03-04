Edo gov’ship: Tribunal adjourns for judgment

The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has adjourned for judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo.
Presiding over the three-member panel on Monday, Justice Wilfred Kpochi stated that the tribunal secretary would communicate the judgment date to all parties.
Earlier, PDP’s governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, along with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC), adopted their final written addresses at the tribunal, urging the tribunal to dismiss the petition.
However, PDP’s counsel, Ken Mozia (SAN), insisted that they had successfully demonstrated cases of over-voting. He argued that election success is determined not by percentages but by the overall impact of disputed votes.
Mozia cited the 2020 Supreme Court ruling in Uzodinma vs. Ihedioha, where results from 388 polling units influenced the final outcome of over 6,000 polling units, explaining that they’re not interested in the results of all the 4,519 polling units but only on 765 because they want to show how 25 votes metamorphosed to 525 at the collation centres.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.