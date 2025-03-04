Edo gov’ship: Tribunal adjourns for judgment

The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has adjourned for judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Presiding over the three-member panel on Monday, Justice Wilfred Kpochi stated that the tribunal secretary would communicate the judgment date to all parties.

Earlier, PDP’s governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, along with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC), adopted their final written addresses at the tribunal, urging the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

SPONSOR AD

However, PDP’s counsel, Ken Mozia (SAN), insisted that they had successfully demonstrated cases of over-voting. He argued that election success is determined not by percentages but by the overall impact of disputed votes.

Mozia cited the 2020 Supreme Court ruling in Uzodinma vs. Ihedioha, where results from 388 polling units influenced the final outcome of over 6,000 polling units, explaining that they’re not interested in the results of all the 4,519 polling units but only on 765 because they want to show how 25 votes metamorphosed to 525 at the collation centres.