Politics
Edo gov’ship: PDP challenges APC candidate, others to debate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign council has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to a debate ahead of the…

apc pdp
    By Usman A. Bello, Benin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign council has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to a debate ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

Rev. Olu Martins, the campaign council’s deputy director general, issued the challenge yesterday in Benin while addressing journalists.

“We are challenging the APC candidate and others to a debate with our candidate, Asue Ighodalo. The Edo NUJ is organising one, and we hope the APC candidate and others will attend the debate with our candidate,” he said.

Martins asserted that PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo has demonstrated the readiness and capacity to govern the state. According to him, the APC has nothing to campaign with, noting that among the candidates contesting the election, only the PDP candidate has a manifesto.

“They should analyse where Edo was during the administration of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and the eight years of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has transformed several sectors.

“Edo State will never go back. We will not relinquish power to people who lack sagacity and capacity and have no manifestos,” Martins stated.

 

