Edo gov’ship: PDP, APC supporters clash as tribunal commences sitting

Tension flared at the Edo State High Court Complex, the venue of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal, on Monday as supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed during the tribunal’s sitting.

The tribunal had commenced hearing petitions challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘s declaration of Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC candidate, as the winner of the September 21 governorship election when the supporters engaged in a war of words that eventually escalated into a physical brawl.

In a viral video of the clash seen by Daily Trust, supporters of different political parties were seen running in various directions within the court grounds. At the same time, some were involved in physical altercations.

The incident caused panic at the premises as litigants, counsel, and other visitors to the court rushed to safety to avoid being caught in the clash before security agents restored order.

Meanwhile, during the pre-hearing, the three-member panel, headed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, sought the parties’ cooperation, particularly the legal representatives. Other members of the tribunal include Justices K. B. Yusuf and A. A. Adewole.

While appreciating the calmness in the courtroom, he expressed concern over the influx of supporters into the court premises.

“We would like to crave your cooperation. I can see this place is calm and hope it will continue like this. However, I saw many people outside and wondered what it was all about. On my part, we will cooperate with you. You are senior lawyers,” Justice Kpochi said.

Responding on behalf of the counsels, Ken Mozia, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), leading the PDP legal team, and Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), leading Okpebholo’s team, assured the tribunal that the parties would maintain professionalism throughout the proceedings. They also promised to engage the supporters to ensure the atmosphere remained orderly and free from disruption.

Thereafter, the PDP’s case against the governor proceeded to pre-hearing, during which all parties adopted their exchanged written responses.

The tribunal adjourned the case to December 18 for the hearing of preliminary motions and the adoption of addresses.