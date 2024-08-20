Edo gov’ship: Oshiomhole decries inability to access public facilities for APC campaigns

Ahead of the September 21 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole has condemned the denial of access for the All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Ahead of the September 21 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole has condemned the denial of access for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use public school premises for campaigns by the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, during the APC’s ward-to-ward campaign, Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, expressed his frustration over the issue.

He noted that many of these schools were constructed during his tenure as governor, making it all the more perplexing that his party would be denied the use of such facilities for campaign purposes.

He further criticised Governor Obaseki, reminding him that his position is that of a caretaker, temporarily holding office on behalf of the people of Edo State, warning that the governor would be held accountable for his actions once his tenure concludes.

“We will deny Obaseki the use of federal roads if he deprives us of using government schools again. Next time he stops us, we will enter and use the facilities,” he declared.

Shifting focus to the upcoming election, Oshiomhole noted that the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, would participate in a debate.

However, he insisted that the debate be conducted in the Esan dialect and moderated by Esan people, emphasising that “charity begins at home.”

Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC governorship candidate, took the opportunity to outline his vision for the state. He pledged to declare a state of emergency in critical sectors such as roads, education, health, and security if elected.