Edo gov’ship: APC receives more defectors from PDP, LP, ADC

Ahead of the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State, some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) have defected to the APC in Igueben LGA.

The defectors were received yesterday in Igueben by the Director General of the APC Campaign Council in the state, Matthew Urhoghide, who emphasised that all members were treated equally in the APC regardless of whether they were new or old.

The Coordinator of the APC Campaign Council in Edo Central Senatorial District, Hon. Odianosen Okojie, urged the defectors to turn out in large numbers on September 21 to vote for the APC, stating that the APC was a welcoming party for everyone regardless of when they joined.

In a related development, in Irrua, the headquarters of Esan Central LGA, Senator Adams Oshiomhole said that the PDP had no candidate for the election.

He referenced a ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja that declared the process that brought Asue Ighodalo as the PDP candidate as flawed and therefore urged voters not to waste their votes on the PDP.