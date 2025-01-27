Edo gov’ship: APC, PDP differ on reason for relocating tribunal to Abuja

The relocation of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal from Benin City to Abuja has sparked sharp disagreements between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Both parties have offered conflicting reasons for the decision, with security concerns at the centre of the debate.

The tribunal, initially sitting in Benin to hear the petition filed by the PDP and six other political parties, is challenging the declaration of APC’s Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the September 21, 2023, governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The tribunal, however, became a focal point for tension, with a series of incidents that raised questions about the safety of those involved in the proceedings.

SPONSOR AD

Although the tribunal did not officially explain its relocation, speculation swirled that security concerns, particularly a shooting incident near the tribunal’s venue at the High Court in Benin, played a significant role. On January 12, a lone gunman opened fire near the court, with a viral video capturing the man, dressed in a white t-shirt inscribed “AI”, shouting, “Return our mandate!” This incident, which both the PDP and APC blamed on each other, was followed by further accusations of intimidation and violence outside the court.

Speaking with Daily Trust yesterday, the APC Acting Chairman, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, suggested that the move to Abuja was a response to this security breach.

Tenebe also highlighted the growing tension, alleging that private security had been brought in to intimidate their supporters during tribunal sessions.

On the other hand, the PDP sees the relocation as a reflection of the deteriorating security situation in the state. PDP Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, welcomed the tribunal’s move, attributing it to the escalating insecurity and the state government’s failure to provide adequate protection.

Nehikhare accused the APC of orchestrating the chaos to undermine the PDP’s efforts to reclaim what they consider their rightful mandate and expressed concern that non-state actors (referred to as “riffraff”) posed a serious threat to the peace of the state.

The PDP further condemned the intimidation of witnesses and supporters, alleging that such tactics were used to sway the tribunal’s proceedings. Nehikhare assured PDP supporters that, despite the challenges, justice would prevail, whether the tribunal remained in Benin or continued in Abuja.

Political commentator, Dada Ayokha also weighed in, observing that the tribunal had been plagued by reports of security breaches, with thugs targeting adversaries and lawyers. According to Ayokha, the tribunal’s relocation was likely a direct result of these incidents, which created an atmosphere of insecurity and chaos around the proceedings.

A statement from the tribunal’s secretary, Mu’Azu Bagudu, confirmed the move, notifying that hearings would continue at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja from January 27, 2025. The relocation came shortly after a forensic expert called by the PDP testified before the court, further intensifying the political tensions surrounding the case.