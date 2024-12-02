Edo Gov reinstates sacked AAU lecturers

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reinstated the sacked lecturers of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma with immediate effect.

Recall that in March 2023, the defunct Special Intervention Team (SIT) set up to run the university by former Governor Godwin Obaseki, had disengaged some lecturers of the institution for demanding the payment of their outstanding salary and other entitlements owed by the state government.

The governor in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Umar Musa Ikhilor, noted that members of the Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU) were unjustly relieved of their appointment.

The statement read, “The Governor of

Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the immediate reinstatement of staff of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma who were unlawfully disengaged from the service of the Institution by the defunct Special Intervention Team (SIT) in March, 2023 under the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“The Government of Okpebholo believes in the principle of natural justice, equity and good conscience, and will therefore not fail to correct any seeming injustice meted out on citizens of Edo State”.

He said the reinstatement demonstrated Governor Okpebholo’s avowed commitment and adherence to the rule of law in governance at all times.

The ASUU Chairman at the institution, Cyril Onogbosele, described the reinstatement as a good development and the right thing to do.

“We appreciated the decision of the state government to write the wrong of the past. This is the triumph of justice

“We have been agitating for this. On March 2023, we have had a stakeholders meeting where former Governor Godwin Obaseki promised to reinstate but renege on it,” he said.