Edo: FRSC arrests 20,533 traffic offenders in 12 months

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cyril Mathew, has disclosed that the corps arrested 20,533 traffic offenders across the state in 2024.

He disclosed this in Benin while speaking with journalists on the command’s efforts aimed at ensuring safety on the road.

He said the arrested motorists were involved in traffic violations between January and December last year.

He said 2,141 traffic offenders were arrested in January, 2,112 in February, 1,725 in March, 1,768 in April, 2242 in May, 1,318 in June, 2,215 in July, 598 in August, 1020 in September, 1,598 in October, 1554 in November and 1747 in December.