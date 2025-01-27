Edo first female Police Commissioner Assumes Duty 

Betty Otimenyin has assumed duty as the 49th and first female Commissioner of Police in Edo State.

Addressing journalists shortly after inspecting the guard of honour, Betty said the command under his watch would work to reduce the crime level in the state drastically.

She said the command would be tough on violence against women and extortion because the IGP is strongly against it.

“We are going to look at gender-based violence, violence against women and children, we are going to work on laws that has to do with protection of women and children,” she said.

She noted that though, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had declared that the police should not check individuals’ phones, when there are issues that relate to checking information the police would do the needful.

Daily Trust reports that Otimenyin enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant of Police (ASP) in 1992.

She started her career at the Bauchi State Police Command, where she served in various divisions before she was moved to Plateau State.

She also served in Kebbi, River and Edo states commands before she was redeployed to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Daily Trust also reports that before her redeployment to Edo as Commissioner of Police, she was in the Force Intelligence Department (FID) as Commissioner of Police, in charge of Administration.