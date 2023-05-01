Edo farmer commits suicide after stabbing wife over infidelity

A farmer identified as Friday Omosigho, has committed suicide after attacking his wife using a machete over alleged infidelity in Benin City, Edo State. It…

A farmer identified as Friday Omosigho, has committed suicide after attacking his wife using a machete over alleged infidelity in Benin City, Edo State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at Ehiozevbaru village in Uhunmwode LGA of the state.

City & Crime learnt that the deceased had accused his wife, Mercy Omosigho, of having affairs with other men.

It was further learnt that the matter went to the village meeting, where some elders intervened to resolve the dispute in the family.

Apparently unsatisfied with the elders’ verdict, he reportedly attacked his wife with a machete, stabbing her several times all over the body on the farm, and abandoned her in a pool of blood.

He is said to have called his younger brother and told him that he had stabbed his wife. He then went back home and drank rat poison.

The Edo State Police Command’s spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the man drank a substance suspected to be Sniper.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Egba Police Division received a call from one Monday Omosigho that he received a distress call that his senior brother, Friday Omosigho, committed suicide by drinking Sniper, after matcheting his wife over infidelity.

He said the police moved to the scene, and took the woman to hospital.

“The woman, who was still alive, was taken to the hospital, where she is receiving treatment.”

He said the investigation into the matter is ongoing and that the case has been transferred to the homicide department of the command.

SP Chidi advised couples to always try and settle their differences through the family, and when they could not reconcile, they should go their separate ways rather than kill each other.