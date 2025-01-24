Edo Election Petition Tribunal Relocates to Abuja

The Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has announced the relocation of its proceedings from Benin City to Abuja.

The Tribunal Secretary, Muazu Ibrahim Bagudu, announced this in a statement on Friday, January 24, 2025.

According to the notice, sittings would resume at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Airport Road, Abuja, starting Monday, January 27, 2025.

The announcement followed a session in which a data analyst and expert witness testified, presenting what was described as extensive forensic evidence of electoral malpractice in the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

The witness adopted his written statement on oath, drawing objections from the respondents’ counsels. The testimony reportedly lasted several hours and detailed alleged irregularities.

Counsels for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respondents requested an adjournment, citing the need for additional preparation to cross-examine the expert witness.

The Tribunal granted the adjournment but confirmed that it would be the last sitting held in Benin City.

Earlier during the hearing, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, had informed counsel to the parties that there were reports indicating that the venue of the tribunal would be moved to Abuja. He, however, said that the report was yet to be confirmed, adding that correspondence would be send to parties once the report is authenticated by authorities concerned. He, subsequently adjourned sittings at the instance of the respondents’ to January 28, 2025, for continuation of hearing of the PDP petition. Court insiders confirmed that the relocation to Abuja was prompted by security concerns and the need to ensure an impartial and uninterrupted judicial process.

Unconfirmed reports have it that threats to witnesses and pressure from influential political figures in Edo may have influenced the decision.

The PDP and APC have been locked in war of words and laying allegations and counter-allegations amid the proceedings.

The APC State Chairman, Jarret Tenebe, had recently made public remarks that raised concerns.

During a televised interview, he reportedly threatened to arrest witnesses who were set to testify against the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo, but the opposition vowed to stand firm and resist any threat.

Violence broke outside the court on the day the tribunal commenced sitting. A lone gunman was captured on video issuing threats.

Security was subsequently beefed up.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared APC winner of the election but the PDP rejected the result, alleging that the exercise was fraught with irregularities.

Both parties would continue the case when the tribunal resumes at its new venue – the National Judicial Institute in Abuja.