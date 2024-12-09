Edo election petition tribunal begins sitting

The Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has commenced sitting on the seven petitions challenging the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo in the September 2, governorship election in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and six other political parties, Accord Party, Action Alliance, Social Democratic Party, Allied Peoples Movement, Action Democratic Party, and Zenith Labour Party, had filed a petition challenging the declaration of Governor Okpebholo by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of the September 21 governorship election.

The three-man panel, is headed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, while Justice K. B. Yusuf and A. A. Adewole are members.

The panel chairman, Justice Kpochi, in his inaugural sitting on Monday, sought the cooperation of the parties in the case, especially the legal representations.

While appreciating the calmness in the courtroom, he raised concerns over the influx of parties supporters into the premises.

“We will like to crave your cooperation. I can see this place is calm and hope it will continue like this.

“However, I saw many people outside and wondered what it was all about. On my part, we will cooperate with you. You are senior lawyers.”

Responding for the counsel, Ken Mozia, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), leading the PDP legal team, and Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, leading the Okpebholo’s team, promised that the parties would be professional in their trade before the tribunal.

They however assured the tribunal that the supporters would be engaged so as to ensure the place was not rowdy or create commotion throughout the judicial exercise.

Meanwhile, the PDP case against the governor went into pre-hearing, where all parties adopted their exchanged written responses.

The tribunal adjourned to December 18, 2024 for hearing of preliminary motions and adoption of addresses.