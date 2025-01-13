Edo Election Petition Tribunal Adjourned

The much-anticipated commencement of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal faced an unexpected adjournment today, following an application by the 1st and 2nd respondents—the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The respondents requested a postponement of proceedings to Wednesday, January 15, 2025, citing a conflicting Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, 2025, in Abuja.

The Assistant Secretary to the tribunal read the application during the opening session, emphasizing the respondents’ claim of being unable to proceed with the tribunal’s schedule due to their prior commitments.

SPONSOR AD

The petitioners’ legal team expressed concern over the short notice, noting that they were only informed of the adjournment request on January 12, 2025.

Nonetheless, the legal team agreed to conceded to the request; on the understanding that the concession was conditional, based on the respondents’ undertaking not to seek any further delays that might impede the tribunal’s progress.

The hearing is now set to resume on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, barring any further interruptions.

Outside the court, Goodluck Osaretin, a member of the PDP, voiced his disappointment: “This smacks of delay tactics, just like their earlier attempts to prevent our inspection of the BVAS machines. Still, we are confident in Barrister Asue’s experienced legal team. They may delay justice, but they cannot deny it. The APC colluded with INEC to rig this election, and we are here to reclaim our stolen mandate.”

Representatives for Governor Monday Okpebholo and INEC were unavailable for comment.