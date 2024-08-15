Edo election: Parties must play by rules – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on political parties participating in the Edo governorship election to abide by the electoral guidelines. Dr Anugbum…

Dr Anugbum Onuoha, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo, made the call in Benin on Thursday during an interactive session with the state’s traditional, religious and political party leaders.

Onuoha said the political parties did not play by the rules by not informing the commission about the commencement of their campaigns, which officially started on April 24.

According to him, political parties should readily inform electoral officers at the local government level about their campaign plans.

“It is our duty to monitor campaigns to ensure political parties play by the rules; ensuring that billboards are not destroyed during campaigns,” he said.

The REC said the interactive session was needed to inform stakeholders about the progress made regarding the conduct of the Sept. 21 governorship election.

He said the commission was ready to provide political parties with relevant information toward a peaceful, free, and credible governorship election.

He also assured the parties of a level playing field without compromise and favouritism.

Onuoha said the voters’ register would be officially published on Tuesday with copies presented to all political parties.

The REC said the Edo State Security Network would not be part of security agencies for the election.

He added that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices for the election were being configured and that logistics had kick started.

The Chairman, Edo Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abudulazeez Igbinidu, commended INEC for the progress made so far.

Abudulazeez, however, urged the commission to intensify measures to ensure that problems faced during previous elections were tackled.

He also urged political parties and other relevant stakeholders to abide by the electoral guidelines toward a credible and peaceful election. (NAN)