Edo dep gov resumes work in new office with prayer warriors

The deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has resumed work in his new office located at No. 7, Osadebey Avenue in Benin with prayer warriors who held a prayer session at the office.

Daily Trust reports that friends, family members and his staff also joined the deputy governor during the prayer session led by reverend fathers from the Benin Archdiocese.

Shaibu said the prayer session was a regular exercise since he assumed office as deputy governor of the state, adding that it was meant to thank God and commit the new month as well as the new office into the hands of God.

Recall that Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki have been in a battle of supremacy over who succeeds him in the forthcoming 2024 governorship election.

Following the crisis, Shaibu asked an Abuja Federal High Court to stop the governor, the state assembly, and chief judge of the state from impeaching him.

The governor, dissatisfied with Shaibu’s action, evicted him from his official office and allocated a new office to him outside the government house.

The political tussle led to the disbandment of Shaibu’s press crew, removal as the supervisory head of Edo State Sports Commission and revenue generation agencies in the state.

But on September 21, the deputy governor tendered a public apology to the governor and begged for forgiveness.

Responding, Obaseki said “As a person of faith, I am under obligation to accept this apology because as they say, to err is human, to forgive is divine.”

