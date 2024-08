The Edo State Government has provided a 1MW solar power grid in Ohovbe community in Ikpoba-Okha LGA. Commissioning the project, the Commissioner for Mining and…

Commissioning the project, the Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Dr Ojiefoh Enaholo, said the project was aimed at boosting economic activities in the community.

He disclosed that over 2,000 houses would enjoy 24 hours of electricity from the solar grid.

He said similar projects at Eyean community, Military Hospital in Benin City and the Irrua Specialist Hospital would be commissioned soon.