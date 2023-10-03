Edo board asks Intending pilgrims to deposit N4.5m

The Chairman Edo State Pilgrim Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhu, has called on prospective iintending pilgrims in the state to commence 2024 Hajj fare deposit…

The Chairman Edo State Pilgrim Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhu, has called on prospective iintending pilgrims in the state to commence 2024 Hajj fare deposit in order to not meet the deadline for payment.

Sheik Ibrahim who gave the charge in a telephone interview said the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has announced N4.5 million as deposit for ntending pilgrims for 2024 exercise.

“We urge all intending pilgrims in Edo State to make haste about their Hajj payment because the Saudi government has come up with a new law which takes effect from this 2024 Hajj operation”.

“The law states that everything about Hajj operation will end April 29, 2024. No body would be accommodate after that date”

According to him, the Saudi Government want everything about Hajj operation to be completed 50 days to Arafat, adding that they want to know the total number of pilgrims for the Hajj to enable them make all the necessary preparations for hitch free Hajj.

He said late payment by intending pilgrims often resulted in the delay in making the necessary arrangements for a hitch-free Hajj exercise

“Late payment of responsible for shortage of tent, feeding and accommodation among others”

“Because of this, Saudi government said that 50 days to Hajj, they want to know who is coming and who is not coming and would not take additional pilgrims 50 days to Hajj.

“So anyone that has intention of going for the 2014 Hajj should start making deposit so that by the end of February, they would have made full payment, and before then, NAHCON would have announced full payment and issuance of visa would commenced by March and end April 29.”

He however appealed the Muslims to cooperate with the board so that by February ending they would know the intending pilgrims in the state.

