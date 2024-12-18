Edo Assembly suspends 18 LG chairmen, deputies over ‘misconduct’

The Edo State House of Assembly, has suspended the 18 local government chairmen and vice chairmen in the state for two months over alleged insubordination and gross misconduct.

Daily Trust reports that the suspension followed a resolution passed by the state House of Assembly during yesterday’s plenary.

The House mandated the leaders of the legislative arm in the local government areas to take over leadership and affairs of their respective councils.

The chairmen and their deputies’ suspension followed a motion moved by Hon. Isibor Adeh, member representing Esan North East constituency I and seconded by Hon. Donald Okogbe, member representing Akoko-Edo constituency II.

The governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo had in a letter informed the House over the alleged refusal of the chairmen to submit financial records of their local governments to the state government (Asset Verification Committee) as requested.

In the letter, the governor described the chairmen’s action as an act of insubordination and gross misconduct and requested the House to look into the matter.

While debating the matter during plenary, 14 members supported the motion for suspension, six opposed, while 3 members were neutral.