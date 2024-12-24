✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Politics

Edo Assembly member dumps PDP for APC

apc pdp
apc pdp

A member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Ojezele Osezua Sunday, yesterday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The member representing Esan South East state constituency, said defecting to the APC was homecoming for him.

He said the crisis in the PDP necessitated his joining the APC.

SPONSOR AD

The state chairman, Jaret Tenabe, who received him at the party’s secretariat, said more people would join the party in the coming months.

He said it wasn’t the fault of the APC that PDP had problems that forced members to leave the party.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories