Edo Assembly member dumps PDP for APC

A member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Ojezele Osezua Sunday, yesterday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The member representing Esan South East state constituency, said defecting to the APC was homecoming for him.

He said the crisis in the PDP necessitated his joining the APC.

The state chairman, Jaret Tenabe, who received him at the party’s secretariat, said more people would join the party in the coming months.

He said it wasn’t the fault of the APC that PDP had problems that forced members to leave the party.