Edo arrests 2 fake PUWOV officials

Men of the Edo State Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV) have arrested two suspects, Fidelis Ugbenna and Alletor Lucky, around the Mammy market in the Ramat Park axis of Benin City over alleged impersonation, extortion and assault on motorists.

The PUWOV Commander, Mukhtar Yusuf-Osagie, said, “Our officials apprehended two suspected impersonators of the PUWOV scheme who have been operating at the Ramat Park axis of Benin metropolis. The suspects have been in the act of extorting, assaulting and impounding vehicles of unsuspecting members of the public while posing as officials of PUWOV.

“They were arrested following an anonymous tip-off at the Edo PUWOV office by one of the victims of the illegal operations of the culprits.”

He added that the suspects had been handed over to the police.

