Edo APC chair defends Okpebholo’s budget amount gaffe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Edo State, Jarrett Tenebe, has defended Governor Monday Okpebholo’s gaffe during a budget estimate presentation at the state House of Assembly, saying “no one is above mistake”.

Tenabe said this in a recorded video he shared on social media platforms in reaction to the criticism that greeted the governor’s gaffe on Tuesday.

He explained that some renowned world leaders including South Africa’s ex-president, Jacob Zuma had struggled to identify cash sums in figures.

“Governor Okpebholo was not familiar with figures because he has never embezzled public funds,” he said.

Governor Okpebholo came under criticism after he struggled to read the total sums of the state budget estimate at the state House of Assembly.

The governor’s gaffe thereafter trended on social media platforms with many users expressing diverse opinions.

The governor on Tuesday presented N605.7 billion at the State Assembly which was only written in figures, a development that reportedly made it difficult for the governor to read it out correctly.

After several attempts to pronounce the figure, the governor then said: “sorry, it’s confusing me”, a comment which drew laughter.

Thereafter, the Assembly Speaker, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, stepped in, saying: “order…”

He however asked the governor to come forward and officially hand over the budget estimate to the House.