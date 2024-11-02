Edo Academy: We trained 15,000 Civil, public servants in 2 years

The Director General, John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy, Ms. Precious Imuwahen Ajoonu, has disclosed that the academy has equipped over 15,000 public and civil servants with critical skill to achieve professional excellence for service deliver since inception.

Ajoonu disclosed this in Benin, the state capital, during the academy’s open house event and presentation of award to staff, public servants, volunteers, partners among others

“The academy is out to empower civil servants with critical skills for today’s complex governance challenges, aimed at strengthening public administration across the country.”

SPONSOR AD

According to her, the academy was established by the Governor Godwin Obaseki led administration, to foster professionalism and excellence in public service.

“We have trained over 15,000 public and civil servants since the law establishing the academy was passed two years ago”

“Our vision is to cultivate a public service that is responsive, efficient, and accountable. We believe in the potential of every civil and public servant, to lead with integrity and competence, and we are here to nurture that potential.”

She said the academy has become a rallying point for those seeking to make a difference in governance and administration across Nigeria.

Ms Ajoonu explained that as a result the training for civil servant, Edo state now has what she described as the best public and civil servants in the country, saying most of them are now proficient in the use of computers.

Continuing, Ms. Ajoonu, said the academy has a modern classrooms equipped with smart technology, a resource-rich library dedicated to policy and governance studies, and a state-of-the-art Innovation lab where trainees could learn how to use computers, code and innovate.

Sh however noted that JOOPSA is commitment to institutional strengthening that would enhance government’s service deliver to the people.

In his lecture, titled, Strategic Leadership, Prof. Ibrahim Shaibu of the University of Benin, charged participants to embrace critical thinking and commit to life-long learning.

He stressed the importance of skills like strategic planning, empathy in leadership, and resilience, which can lead to success.