Edo: 84-year-old man kills wife over sex

Gabriel Uhuwa, an 84-year-old man, has confessed to killing his wife for refusing to sleep with him. The octogenarian specifically said he heard that pastors…

Gabriel Uhuwa, an 84-year-old man, has confessed to killing his wife for refusing to sleep with him.

The octogenarian specifically said he heard that pastors were sleeping with the deceased.

Uhuwa was among the 198 suspects paraded by the Edo State Command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, for armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, murder, cultism, among other crimes.

According to the command Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, the suspect was arrested for allegedly killing his 75-year-old wife over sex issues.

Speaking with journalists, the father of seven children alleged that his wife refused to be intimate with him for a very long time.

However, he said he regretted killing his wife after committing the crime.

He said: “My wife was not listening to me. Any time I asked her to come and sleep with me, she always declined. We have seven children together, five boys and two girls.” The suspect said he had reported the matter to his children and that one of her daughters came to talk to his wife but she didn’t listen.

“I reported the matter to my family and her family members but she failed to listen to them and continued her old ways and I was hearing information that pastors were sleeping with her. Each time I demanded sex, either she would tell me she was sick or she had an ulcer, yet I was hearing a rumour that she was sleeping with other men and I don’t have money to carry prostitutes.”

“Following my complaint, my children refused to send me money as well as taking my calls, after my late wife poisoned their minds against him. So, on Saturday last week in the afternoon in the house, I picked up a cutlass and macheted her. I did it in anger because she was not obeying me and I want people to 1know of it.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...