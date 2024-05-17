Ederson out of Premier League climax and FA Cup final

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss Sunday’s concluding game of the Premier League season and next week’s FA Cup final, the club announced Thursday.
The Brazilian was forced off with a facial injury during City’s 2-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday that left Pep Guardiola’s men on the brink of an unprecedented fourth successive English top-flight title.
Scans have confirmed Ederson suffered a small fracture to the right eye socket following a collision with Cristian Romero.
He will miss Sunday’s league game at home to West Ham and the FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley the following week.