Edem budgets N15m for 5th Calabar table tennis challenge

Former African Table Tennis champion and four-time Olympian, Offiong Edem, has disclosed that she has earmarked over N15 million to stage the 5th edition of the Calabar Table Tennis championship.

Speaking to journalists at the UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar, the table tennis star said that the championship slated for April 17th to 19th would attract 10 states from the South-south and South-east region of the country.

She explained that prize money will be N2.5m while N10m is budgeted for the purchase of table tennis equipment, including bats, jerseys, and balls for distribution to the clubs and participants.

Edem who is now a coach in the USA said the game of table tennis is very costly, and the children cannot afford the costs of the equipment, which was why for the past five years, her foundation has volunteered to purchase these equipment to support the growth of the sport in Nigeria.

“We need support from the state governments and private sector. The game of table tennis is capital intensive because the equipment used is very costly such that children cannot afford to buy them.

“I will continue to invest in this game to encourage the younger ones. I have done this in the last four editions. This fifth edition will even be bigger.

“Prize money for this edition is N2.5m while equipment will cost me over N10m. I will fly in much earlier for the tournament”, she said.