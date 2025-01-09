ECOWAS: We donated $200,000, relief materials to Bauchi flood victims

No fewer than 1000 households affected by the 2024 flood disaster in Bauchi State received food and non-food items as well as cash of the sum N75 000 each from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

The programme valued at $200,000 under ECOWAS Flood Response Project in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, and the Nigerian Red Cross Society, held on Wednesday in Bauchi state.

Speaking during the the Grand Finale of the ECOWAS Flood Response Project in the state, Representative of the President of ECOWAS, Dr Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe, said since the commencement of the project on 15 December 2024, the ECOWAS Emergency Flood Response had supported 850 households across the Katagum, Jama’are, Zaki, Gamawa, and Giade local government areas.

“Today we are distributing to of150 households from Kirfi local government bringing the total to 1000 households that benefited from the initiative,” She said

Tarfa-Ugbe said that the project valued at $200,000, was aimed to provide relief to victims of the 2024 floods, adding that under the project, each of the 1,000 affected households received 25 kilograms of rice, 15 kilograms of beans, 15 kilograms of garri 5 litres of vegetable oil, 5 litres of palm oil and the sum of N75,000 cash. Additionally, beneficiaries received essential non-food items including a mosquito-treated net, blanket, bucket and mat.

In his remarks, President Nigerian Red Cross Society, Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga, encouraged the beneficiaries and other victims of flood disaster to take precautionary measures to prevent reoccurrence through shunning buildings along waterways, adequate maintenance of drainage to prevent waterlogging and flooding.

“To our communities here in Bauchi State, we see you. We hear your struggles, and we stand beside you. While we cannot undo the damage caused by these floods, we can, together, take meaningful steps toward recovery. Early warning systems. Development and implementation of early warning systems to alert residents of impending floods. Planting trees to help absorb excess rainfall and prevent soil erosion. Climate change adaptation. Addressing the impacts of climate change, such as changes in rainfall patterns, to reduce vulnerability to floods,” Adeaga said.

On her part, Bauchi State Commissioner of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, thanked ECOWAS and other implementing partners for the gesture and disclosed that the State Government has also selected another 150 households affected by the flood in Kirfi LGA to received together similar relief materials of food and non food items as well as N75, 000 each to widen the scope of beneficiaries.