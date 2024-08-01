ECOWAS tells Benin, Niger to reopen borders

The ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) Task Force has urged the Republic of Benin and Niger Republic to put aside their differences through dialogue and…

The ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) Task Force has urged the Republic of Benin and Niger Republic to put aside their differences through dialogue and reopen their common frontier.

The Task Force Chairman, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday on the recent high-level dialogue between the two countries.

He commended the efforts made by two former presidents of Benin, Nicephore Soglo and Thomas Boni Yayi, to normalise the free movement of persons and of goods between the two countries, which had been interrupted since July 2023.

Chambas said that the free movement of persons and goods between the two countries would help to ease the suffering of people, border communities, cross-border transporters, traders, and travelers.

He recalled the recent mediation visit of the two former presidents to the Niger Head of State, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, in Niamey, during which the two countries united by historic, geographic, and social ties discussed the way forward.

He also recalled how the President of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, granted an audience to a high-level delegation from the Niger Republic on a return visit, led by the Minister of the Interior, Gen. Mohamed Toumba.

Chambas applauded the constructive initiative of the two former presidents of Benin, the spirit of openness shown by the presidents of the two countries, and the positive discussions on ways to resolve the crisis.

He said that the ETLS took note of the fruitful consultations held in Niamey, acknowledge the reciprocal visit to Cotonou, and the warm reception granted to the Nigerien delegation by President Patrice Talon.

“The ETLS Task Force applauds the spirit of good neighborliness exhibited by both sides and encourages them to resolve any differences through dialogue and within the framework of African brotherhood.

“We urge them to move swiftly to reopen their common frontier to ease the suffering of people, border communities, cross-border transporters, traders, and travelers, in the spirit of Pan-African solidarity and integration,” Chambas said.

ETLS is an ad hoc consultative body established by ECOWAS in Nov. 25, 2015 to ensure effective free movement of people and goods within the community through arbitration and the amicable settlement of disputes among member states.

It was also given the responsibility of advocacy and mediation with the high political authorities of member states. (NAN)