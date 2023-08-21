ECOWAS rejects Niger junta’s 3-year transition plan

Pro-coup protesters warn ECOWAS against military action Pope calls for peace in Niger Republic By Dalhatu Liman, Abdulyassar Abdulhamid & John C. Azu …

By Dalhatu Liman, Abdulyassar Abdulhamid & John C. Azu

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected the three-year power transition plan of the military rulers of Niger Republic.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musa, made this known during an interview with the BBC yesterday.

He said that General Tchiani’s proposal of three-year transition was just a smokescreen for dialogue and diplomacy.

Musa warned that the regional bloc would not accept any prolonged transition again in the region.

He called on the Niger’s military rulers to be ready to hand over in the shortest possible time.

“ECOWAS is not accepting any prolonged transition again in the region. They just have to get ready to hand over in the shortest possible time.

“Military aspect is very much on. The earlier they give power back to civilians and concentrate on their primary responsibility that is defending the territorial integrity of Niger, the better for them,” Musa warned.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, had said in a televised broadcast on Saturday night that the army would hand over power to the civilian government within the next three years.

General Tchiani, had also noted that his country did not want war, but would be ready to defend itself if necessary.

“Neither the army nor the people of Niger want war, but we will resist any manifestation of it,” Tchiani had said.

According to him, ECOWAS member states do not realise that Niger has become the key to containing the region from destabilisation against the backdrop of increased terrorist activity.

He said the sanctions imposed against his country were aimed at putting pressure on the rebels, and not at finding a solution to the current situation.

He had also explained that rebels did not seek to seize power in the country but rather seek to come to a solution that would meet the interests of the people.

Earlier Saturday, former Nigerian Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), had led a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Niger in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with the Niger junta.

The delegation met with Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine who received them at the airport and led them to the presidential palace.

They later met with the ousted Niger’s president Mohamed Bazoum, after meeting General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the junta.

It was the first peace talk led by Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar that ECOWAS activated its standby force.

Demonstrators took to the streets in Niger’s capital Niamey on Sunday in support of the July 26 coup and warned against any foreign military intervention.

French broadcaster, France 24, reported that the pro-putschists demonstrators chanted slogans hostile to former colonial power France and the ECOWAS, which is considering a potential military operation to reinstate ousted President Bazoum if ongoing negotiations with coup leaders fail.

The demonstrators waved placards with such inscriptions as “Stop the military intervention” and “No to sanctions”, in reference to the financial and trade restrictions imposed on Niger by the ECOWAS.

The pro-coup rally was accompanied by musicians praising the new military regime, AFP journalists reported.

In another development, Pope Francis on Sunday urged a diplomatic solution to the political crisis in Niger.

Addressing the faithful in St Peter’s Square after his Angelus prayer, he said: “I am following with concern what is happening in Niger, and join the bishops’ call-in favour of peace in the country and stability in the Sahel.

“I join with prayer the efforts of the international community to find a peaceful solution as soon as possible for the good of everyone”.

‘Why we must avoid war with Niger’

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has called on President Bola Tinubu and all member states of ECOWAS to avoid war with the Niger Republic.

In a message on Sunday, Robinson Uwak said there was need to sustain the diplomatic channels already opened with the junta led by General Tchiani and to agree on timelines for the return to democratic government.

He commended former Head of State and the chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar for making himself available to engage Niger’s military rulers and to explore the channels of dialogue despite being turned back during his first visit.

Uwak said Nigeria, which is facing its own security challenges in various domestic fronts, cannot afford another international military conflict just close by its borders.

“Let Mr President suspend any talk of military action and sustain the dialogue option as this would yield long term benefits for regional peace and stability within the ECOWAS sub-region,” Uwak said.

“The President should take a deep look at the impact of any war with our neighbouring country, the post-traumatic disorders, the severance of cross-border filial relations, the destruction and the injuries may probably not heal. Let us avoid this war by all means,” Uwak added.

