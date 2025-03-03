ECOWAS Parliament’s 1st Deputy Speaker, Barau, Applauds President Tinubu’s commitment to West Africa stabilit

The First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament and Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the advancement of the West African region.

Senator Barau described President Tinubu, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, as a beacon of inspiration to all in the subregion.

The Deputy President of the Senate, according to his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2025 first Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament on Monday in Lagos.

Senator Barau acknowledged the ECOWAS Parliament’s deep appreciation of President Tinubu for his strategic vision and commitment to regional stability, economic integration and democratic governance.

He described the President as a “beacon of inspiration” and a “pillar of progress and cooperation,” whose leadership has strengthened regional solidarity and instilled confidence in the collective aspirations of West Africa.

“His leadership has paved the way for a more prosperous and resilient West Africa. The ECOWAS Parliament remains deeply grateful for his continued support and guidance,” he said.

Senator Barau also expressed the regional parliament’s gratitude to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for hosting the 2025 First Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament.

In restating the Regional Parliament’s commitment to integration, Senator Barau emphasised the importance of cooperation, unity and development among member states.

” Through our collaborative efforts and decision-making, we can strengthen our region, working together towards shared goals that advance prosperity and progress. Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to general unity, cooperation and progress,” he said.