ECOWAS Parliament moves to avert political crisis in Guinea-Bissau, Liberia

The ECOWAS Parliament, during its closing session of the 2025 First Extraordinary Meeting in Lagos, has set up a committee to avert political crisis in Guinea-Bissau and Liberia.

This is after top members of the parliament voiced strong concerns over the region’s growing instability.

Nigerian lawmaker Senator Ali Ndume, Gambian Fourth Deputy Speaker Billay Tunkara, and Sierra Leonean MP Saa Emerson Lamina emphasised the urgent need for proactive measures to safeguard democracy, particularly in Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone, where political crises threaten stability.

Senator Ndume underscored the role of leadership in preventing unconstitutional takeovers, stating that, “There’s no better option than democracy. The problem is in leadership. Military takeovers happen when people lose faith in their government.”

He warned that ECOWAS, under the leadership of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, faces a crucial challenge in preventing further instability.

Concerns over political tensions in Guinea-Bissau dominated discussions. The sitting president’s refusal to step down and conduct elections has raised fears of another coup attempt.

Addressing this, Hon. Tunkara stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy.

“It is high time Parliaments globally advocated for diplomatic solutions. We cannot sit and watch this crisis unfold,” he asserted.

The newly formed ad hoc committee, comprising representatives from all member states, has been tasked with immediate intervention.

Hon. Lamina echoed similar sentiments, calling for early warning mechanisms.

“We should not be retroactive but proactive. It’s painful to see countries like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso out of ECOWAS due to political instability. This was not the dream of our founding fathers,” he lamented.

ECOWAS lawmakers also addressed electoral reforms, reiterating the need for transparency and adherence to good governance protocols signed by member states.